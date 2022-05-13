Destiny 2 Iron Banner is being revamped for Season 17

Destiny 2’s Guardian Games are happening right now, but the competition between Hunters, Titans, and Warlocks isn’t the only thing on Bungie’s mind. Iron Banner is a big part of multiplayer too, and it’s getting revamped for the game’s next season.

The newest This Week at Bungie post breaks it down. “With the events of Season of the Risen showing Lord Saladin in a new role, it seems fitting that there [would] be a few changes to Iron Banner as well,” it reads. These changes involve bringing back Rift and altering the “core philosophies” around how Iron Banner works. “We want people playing every day, and we want it to feel different and special,” says principal designer Alan Blaine. The changes are meant to incentivize new and regular players to give Iron Banner a go.

That’s why they start with reputation bonuses and multipliers. Each successive Iron Banner match will add more and more reputation. You’ll also receive a bonus based on your current rank, and completing even a single daily challenge gives you a whopping 100% multiplier for the rest of the week. Lastly, you can wear Iron Banner armor, weapons, and ornaments to increase your gear multiplier.

Iron Banner, along with the Crucible in general, will see the return of Rift. The team game doesn’t come with any major changes, but it should still be fun to dunk the Spark again. There’s also a whole new map coming with Season 17 too. Disjunction (seen at the top of this article) is a symmetrical map with three lanes, set in the Pyramid on Savathûn’s Throne World.

Bungie is always tweaking Destiny 2, and that goes beyond seasonal content. The most recent hotfix patched up some issues with the aforementioned Guardian Games and the drop rate for The Title SMG. It won’t be the last hotfix we see.