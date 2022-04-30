Destiny 2 players are annoyed at the energy cost of scavenger mods in PvE activities

Armor modifications are a vital part of Destiny 2’s build crafting experience. Essentially, they allow players to pick and choose how their guardians will play and interact with the world around them. One group of armor mods is known as scavenger mods, which when equipped, will allow you to pick up more than the regular amount of intended ammo for a weapon. For example, if you are using a sniper ammo scavenger mod and you pick up a special ammo brick, you will get substantially more ammo for your weapon.

It is easy to understand why these mods have always been so powerful in both the PvE and PvP sandbox of Destiny 2, a game that focuses on constantly shooting your weapons. That being said, problems arise when scavenger mods are used in PvP game modes as they allow players to basically use their special weapon as a primary weapon if they collect enough ammo. Due to this power, Bungie recently announced that they would be removing the use of scavenger mods in PvP playlists.

This may sound great, but players are now getting annoyed at the sheer cost to apply scavenger mods, especially since they are now only useful in PvE activities. For example, a single shotgun ammo scavenger mod costs players 4 energy to equip onto their leg armor. Since armor has a max of 10 energy, scavenger mods often take up nearly half of an armor piece’s energy, making it increasingly difficult to equip any other mod.

Due to the removal of scavenger mods in PvP activities, players on the official Destiny 2 subreddit agree that the energy cost to equip scavenger mods should be decreased at least a little to allow players to incorporate more variety in their builds.