Destiny 2 players are annoyed with the current Grandmaster Nightfall level requirements and availability

Since the release of the Grandmaster difficulty of Nightfalls in Destiny 2, players have been very vocal about their problems with the pinnacle level activity. While Grandmaster Nightfalls provide an amazing challenge for the most well-versed Guardians, getting to the point where you can actually participate in the activity has proven to be a hassle for most players.

It isn’t like Bungie didn’t make the challenge worth it — in fact, the loot from Grandmaster Nightfalls is some of the best in the game, often rewarding high-stat exotics, adept tier weapons, and a plethora of end-game materials. The problem more lies within the amount of time players need to put in each and every season to unlock access to Grandmaster Nightfalls.

Members of the Destiny 2 community have had several different ideas when it comes to making the activity more accessible to all. These include removing the increasing power cap after each season and allowing Grandmaster Nightfalls to be available at all times, not just for the last couple of weeks of a season. While these would certainly help more players into the activity, Grandmaster Nightfalls are still meant to be one of the hardest activities in all of Destiny 2, so Bungie would have to maintain the challenge somehow.

Players often compare Grandmaster Nightfalls to the Trials of Osiris activity, which is available almost every weekend. It doesn’t seem fair that PvP has a pinnacle level activity at all times while PvE players must wait for their pinnacle activity. Both of these activities have guildable seals as well, further adding to the discrepancy between the two pinnacle activities.