Destiny 2 players are eager for a certain exotic weapon to finally get its catalyst

Perhaps one of the most enticing aspects of Destiny 2 is its wide variety of exotic weapons that all act widely different from each other and give guardians a unique way to push back the darkness. One of these exotic weapons is Jotuun, a unique-looking fusion rifle produced by the foundries under the Black Armory. Introduced in Season of the Forge, Jotuun quickly became a fan-favorite exotic due to its heat-seeking capabilities and its uncanny resemblance to a toaster.

While Jotuun is loved, it seems to be often forgotten about by Bungie, rarely seeing any attention in the form of buffs for effectiveness in both PvE and PvP activities. On top of that, Jotuun still does not have an exotic catalyst. Introduced over four years ago, Jotuun is one of the few exotic weapons in the game that doesn’t have a catalyst, and avid Destiny 2 players are getting antsy for Bungie to release one. Even Izinagi’s Burden and Le Monarque, the two other exotic weapons introduced during Season of the Forge, have their respective catalysts.

Due to a trending Reddit post on the official Destiny 2 subreddit, players are more ready than ever for the infamous “toaster exotic” to get its catalyst. One of the main arguments is that as of late whenever Bungie introduces a new exotic weapon the catalyst is already obtainable for players to get their hands on. Players argue that it’s high time for Jotuun to get the same treatment as other exotics in the game. Players have even had a multitude of ideas when it comes to potential catalyst abilities as well, mentioning traits such as Full Court and Reservoir Burst that would make Jotuun even more fun to wield.