Destiny 2 players are finding Emperor Calus bobbleheads in returning Leviathan raid

Destiny 2’s 17th season, dubbed Season of the Haunted, has arrived. If you read the full patch notes for the new season, you’ll learn all about changes to the Solar subclass, crafting updates, and more. One thing that’s not included in the list is the addition of Emperor Calus bobbleheads. Players are finding them in the Derelict Leviathan, and they’re not exactly sure why.

Season of the Haunted brought back the Leviathan. The massive ship that once housed an active raid is back in orbit, but it’s in a corrupted, derelict state. Guardians are free to patrol the ship, which houses several different areas. Some of these contain the aforementioned bobbleheads, which are making players scratch their heads. Reddit user zextcyfy shared two screenshots of their discoveries: two different bobbleheads, one of which is found in the Leviathan’s Pleasure Gardens. Fellow user startlaughing riffed on the idea of the Pleasure Gardens with their own bobblehead discovery. Finally, a since-deleted post asks about another potential bobblehead in the Castellum section of the ship.

All in all, these bobbleheads remain a mystery. How many are there? Will finding them all lead to some greater discovery? Are they just an in-joke for those who once fought Emperor Calus? Given the track record of the Destiny 2 community, these questions ought to have answers relatively soon. The Guardians are a vocal group, having previously raised their voices about the game’s free-to-play experience and Nightfall requirements.

If you’re looking to board the Derelict Leviathan, we can help you get there. Completing the Nightmare Containment public event is step one. The Leviathan Returns quest following that will send you all across the ship, rewarding you with an Opulent Key upon completion. Some of those zones house the mysterious bobbleheads, so if you want to look for them yourself, here are some additional guides to help you find the Pleasure Gardens and find the Royal Pools aboard the ship.