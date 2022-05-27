Destiny 2 players are loving the improved “homing missile” throwing knives

Hot Titan summer has begun in Destiny 2 thanks to all the sweet new 3.0 Solar Aspects, but Hunters might want to start a new tradition of Throwing Knife Thursdays. Their throwing knife got tweaked in the latest update, and the long-range blade is looking pretty OP in recent gameplay clips.

Throwing knives received some improvements in Destiny 2’s Season 17 update, and players have noticed their (dramatically) improved tracking. Videos are showing up on Reddit, and some of the kills are frankly comical. User Corren_64 shared a clip of them going toe-to-toe with a Raider, and when Corren throws their knife a bit off the mark, it swings sharply to the left to clip the enemy. “My brother in Christ, that’s a homing missile,” they joke in the title. Fellow Reddit user Bob-Ross-Pez “just wanted to watch the throwing knife animation,” as they say in their own video. They stand atop a box and throw one off into the distance, somehow getting a kill on an enemy that can’t even be seen on the screen. Finally, SpeedLancer had perhaps the most absurd shot of all: their video shows a throwing knife bouncing off a wall yet still managing to take out an enemy on the way back. You might not be able to chalk that one up to improved tracking, but the point still stands that Hunters are loving the new knife and its homing capabilities.

Season 17, dubbed Season of the Haunted, brings so much more than just better blades. There’s a whole host of new activities to complete. If you need a boost in Nightmare Containment, we can show you how to advance. If you want take out a particular long-range foe that’s been causing trouble, we can also help you find the Nightmare of Qalec, the Sniper. There’s also a new Duality Dungeon to unlock.