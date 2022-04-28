Destiny 2’s Guardian Games 2022 brings class competition, Strike scoring, new cosmetics, and more

The Guardian Games have been an annual spring class-vs-class competition in Destiny for several years, and each year brings new rewards, gameplay, and cosmetics. Guardian Games 2022 will be no different, and players learned more about this year’s outing in the latest This Week at Bungie post. Bungie has added a long-requested feature — Strike scoring — and some fantastic-looking new digs for all three classes.

Players familiar with the Guardian Games will see a lot that’s familiar this year. They’ll still earn bronze, silver, gold, and platinum medallions from requisite difficulty activities. They’re still competing on a class-by-class basis, and the best choice remains to stay on your primary class to push them to victory.

The primary draw this year is the addition of Strike scoring, which is unique to the two Guardian Games playlists: Training and Competitive. From Tuesday to Thursday, players will want to stick to Training mode and see how high they can get their scores. Friday through Monday is the time of Competitive Strike scoring, and the highest scores receive the best rewards on top of the Medals awarded for playing Strikes. Score high enough, and players will be able to light up colored Torches in the Tower that apply a glow to their armor. Both Titans and Warlocks will receive a competition-wide scoring boost to accommodate their lower player count.

There will also be a new Void SMG called The Title that comes with a unique Origin Perk, Classy Contender, that rewards class ability energy on final blows. Additionally, the top 10% of players will earn an emblem, and you can also expect three new Guardian Games-themed armor cosmetics and the return of the Heir Apparent Exotic Light Machine Gun quest and catalyst.