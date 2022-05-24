Destiny 2’s Season of the Haunted trailer releases ahead of launch

Destiny 2’s season trailer for Season of the Haunted has arrived. We get a glimpse of what’s to come in the upcoming adventure, with Crow, Zavala, Eris, and Empress Caiatl at the center of it, along with Solar abilities for each of the classes, and the corrupted Levithan hanging over the moon. A lot is going on in this trailer, and Destiny 2 fans are here for it.

The trailer briefly teases the upcoming Solar abilities gifted to each class. The Titans receive a notable one of a second hammer charge, the first returning after they crash into an enemy. All Warlocks can now send out solar charges with a snap of their fingers, lighting foes aflame. As for Hunters gain another dagger ability, giving them blinding speeds of dexterity as they cut through their foes.

The big hit in the trailer is a return to Leviathan, Calus’ personal ship, and the site of a massive raid in Destiny 2 that’s now been overtaken with some type of corruption. It’s anyone’s guess how the corruption got there, but it’s attempting to connect to the Pyramid on the Moon, and the ritual performed by Eris alongside Caiatl, Crow, and Zavala might be able to stop it. The connection brings about multiple Ghosts from the

Another key point shown in the trailer was a large scythe held by a Guardian. It’s confirmed that this scythe will be used by Guardians when they summon nightmares on the corrupted Leviathan and cleanse them using this powerful weapon. Many hope the flaming weapon will stick long past Season of the Haunted.

Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted will be available from May 24 to August 23.