Dewpider and Lapras wearing a scarf debut in Pokémon Go’s Water Festival 2022

The long-awaited arrival of Lapras wearing a scarf has made its way to Pokémon Go. All players will have the chance to catch this Pokémon during Pokémon Go’s Water Festival 2022 event. Alongside this stylish Lapras, Dewpider and Araquanid will be making their debut in the wild.

Lapras wearing a scarf will be appearing in three-star raids and can also be a Field Research task reward for lucky players. Additionally, there is a chance to catch a shiny version of this Pokémon. If players are looking to add this dapper Lapras to their collection, they’ll want to make sure they have plenty of raid passes at the ready.

Outside of raids, the arrival of Dewpider is a big one as players who actively participate in the Great and Ultra Leagues will want to add this Pokémon to their collection. In addition, its evolved form, Araquanid, will be a powerful addition to the PvP meta. Dewpider will be appearing in the wild during the Water Festival 2022 event. Throughout the event, multiple other Water-type Pokémon such as Slowpoke, Staryu, Magikarp, Marill, Wailmer, Carvanha, Binacle, and many more will also appear in the wild.

Before the Water Festival, Tapu Fini, the guardian deity of Poni Island, will begin appearing in five-star raids. You’ll have May 20 to catch this legendary Pokémon and add it to your roster, giving you two days before the event to start working on it.

This year’s Water Festival begins on May 12 and continues until May 20.