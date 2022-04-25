Diablo 4 is in “company-wide internal testing,” fans divided over potential release date

The Diablo 4 release date continues to elude us, and thanks to a new tidbit of information from Blizzard, fans are once again making fiery predictions about when the dungeon-crawler will finally emerge. At least the development team is playing it.

This info comes from Activision Blizzard’s Q1 2022 financial report. “Development on Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 is progressing well,” it reads. “Company-wide internal testing of Diablo 4 is underway.” This “testing” news has fans hotly debating the game’s release date. Several users in the ensuing ResetEra thread expect a 2023 release date based on that wording, while others think 2022 is still possible.

Overwatch 2, World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion, and Diablo 4 releasing in a single year would be a lot, but as user Atom Heart Mother points out, the original Overwatch, WoW’s Legion expansion, and Diablo 3 seasonal content all released during the same year. Still, other ResetEra users are adamant about a later date — “2024 [at the] earliest,” says user Ont.

Both Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 were delayed late last year, resulting in Blizzard stock drops. Overwatch 2’s PvP beta kicks off tomorrow, as of the time of this writing. Meanwhile, development on Diablo 4 does seem to be “progressing well,” as Blizzard’s report said. The game’s quarterly development update showcased environmental art and promised over 150 dungeons in the final game.