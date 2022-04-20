Digimon Survive global release date confirmed for late July, quelling concerns of a Western delay

Digimon fans have been strung along for quite some time waiting for Survive. First, it was delayed out of 2021, then it was finally rated by the ESRB. A new trailer last month reminded us that yes, it is a real game, and now we finally know when it’s coming out.

Digimon Survive’s Japanese release date of July 28 was announced by producer Kazumasa Habu in a video message on publisher Bandai Namco’s Southeast Asian YouTube channel. At first, there was concern that the Japanese launch would be the only news, but fortunately, that’s not the case. Habu appears in a second, nearly identical video on Bandai Namco’s American channel to announce another date: July 29. This seems to be the global release date, as listed on the game’s official website. Digimon Survive will be coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC that Friday. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will also run it via backward compatibility.

The game itself sports a combination of hidden object, RPG, and visual novel gameplay. Digimon mascot Agumon leads the cast along with its human companion Takuma Momozuka. Based on the footage we’ve seen so far, the game seems to take a melancholic tone. At least we only have to wait a few more months to experience it ourselves.