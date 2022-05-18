Digital Extremes file for Soulframe trademark, fueling fires of Warframe sequel/spin-off talk

Warframe development team Digital Extremes has filed a European trademark for Soulframe. Little to no details have been given about the title, apart from the fact that it is a trademark filing for a game with online capabilities of some sort. Could this be the first signs of a sequel to Warframe, or a spin-off to the popular online action-shooter?

The Soulframe trademark filing can be found on the European Union Intellectual Property Office website. Digital Extremes made the filing on May 17, 2022, under classes 9 and 41. A class 9 trademark is for “computer game software.” A class 41 trademark is for “game services provided on-line from a computer network.” Both of the classifications suggest that Soulframe is, in fact, a new game from Digital Extremes.

It’s difficult to know what Soulframe is exactly, however, with no information other than it’s a game with online capabilities to go on. It could be a full-blown sequel to Warframe, which was originally released in 2013. A sequel to the popular game ten years later could be something Digital Extremes is working on.

Related: How to play the Void Cascade game mode in Warframe

Soulframe could be a spin-off set within the Warframe universe, too. The trademark isn’t for Warframe 2, after all. It could even be something like a “soulslike” game set in the Warframe universe with that title. Before jumping to more unfounded conclusions, though, this is pure guesswork based on a trademark. Nothing has been officially announced one way or another.

Digital Extremes could have filed the trademark simply in an effort to stop other developers from using a similar-sounding title to Warframe. We could never see a game from the studio named Soulframe if that’s the case. Whatever Soulframe ends up being, there is a hope it could be included as part of the TennoCon 2022 celebrations in July.