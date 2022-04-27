Disney Dreamlight Valley announced, a free-to-play life-simulation adventure game entering early access this summer

Gameloft has unveiled Disney Dreamlight Valley, described as a “hybrid life-sim adventure experience,” releasing on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S (on Game Pass), Nintendo Switch, and PC (Epic Games Store and Steam) in 2023. Before then, though, the game will be available in early access this summer.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life-simulation adventure game, with customization options available for your playable avatar, home, village, and more. According to the official website, during the game, “you’ll visit diverse realms inspired by a variety of Disney and Pixar films” to “unravel the secrets of Dreamlight Valley.” Watch the announcement trailer (thanks, Gematsu) below for a short look at the game’s different activities and worlds:

Gathering materials in the different worlds help you to rebuild your village and unlock new areas, story arcs, and minigames including “fishing, gardening, and cooking.” Of course, you can expect many different Disney and Pixar characters to appear along the way, such as Ratatouille’s Remy, Merlin, Mickey Mouse, and more. Kingdom Hearts has a new challenger.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is entering into early access this summer. To take part, you either need to purchase a Founder’s Pack or be an Xbox Game Pass subscriber. Taking part in the game’s early access will award you exclusive rewards that will stay with you when the game fully launches in 2023.