Dragon Age 4 is officially named Dragon Age: Dreadwolf

Dragon Age fans have been waiting for more information about the fourth game for some time now. We might not have seen the new RPG in action yet, but we do know what it’s called. Dragon Age 4’s official title is Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Time to update your wishlists with the new name.

The name was revealed by the Dragon Age Twitter account, complete with a new logo. The first three games had a heavily red-tinged art design, but developer BioWare is going purple this time around.

May the Dread Wolf take you.



Your newest adventure begins in Dragon Age: #Dreadwolf. pic.twitter.com/riYYZXS7O1 — Dragon Age (@dragonage) June 2, 2022

