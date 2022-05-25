Dream Daddy developer’s next game is survival horror game Homebody

Rogue Games Inc. has released a foreboding trailer for a new horror game called Homebody. The game is being developed by the YouTube group GrameGrumps, who previously did the dating simulator Dream Daddy: The Dad Dating Simulator. Whereas Dream Daddy was a lighthearted light novel game with colorful artwork, Homebody is dark and atmospheric. No official release date for the game was revealed, but the trailer says it’s coming soon. The game will be available for PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Homebody is described as a horror puzzle game and focuses on a group of friends who are being hunted by a relentless killer. The friends are also haunted by memories of what happened to them in the past. The graphics for the game are low-texture and appear to be based on the early 3D models of 90s computer games like Alone in the Dark. The trailer is filled with plenty of surreal imagery, including a persistent image of a brightly lit moon, which ends up appearing on the face of an unknown character. The killer wears a long snout sheep mask and is chasing the characters in a continuously evolving environment.

GameGrumps is a YouTube channel with over five million subscribers. The channel centers on several YouTubers playing video games and making funny commentary as they play. The GameGrumps has since branched out to other channels that focus on other things like board games. The group developed Dream Daddy in 2017 and was originally released only on PC. The game became popular enough due to the GameGrumps brand that it was soon ported onto the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Homebody will be the group’s second major game, though this time the game will be released with help from Rogue Games. Rogue Games is a small game company that includes several high-profile game veterans among its board of staff, including Reggie Fils-Aime and Jack Tretton.