Dungeons & Dragons MMO Neverwinter gets Dragonslayer module this June

Dragons are half of the D&D name, so they should definitely be prominent in D&D games. Neverwinter is taking up that challenge with Dragonslayer, a new module coming to the free-to-play MMO this June.

Dragonslayer was revealed as part of this year’s D&D Direct, and the announcement trailer gives a taste of what you can expect. It’s narrated by franchise staple Fizban the Fabulous, the same fictional author whose Treasury of Dragons was added to the D&D tabletop game last year. As Fizban speaks, we see a handful of dragon variants, including a frosty white, a poison green, and a classic fire-breathing red. Given the alternate Aspect of Tiamat featured in the pen-and-paper source book, the legendary multi-headed monster is likely to show up too.

This isn’t the first time Neverwinter has dabbled in dragon-based content. January’s Dragonbone Vale module pit players against the Cult of the Dragon and its leader Valindra Shadowmantle. Dragonslayer doesn’t have a specific release date just yet, but we do know what it’s coming in June, as per the trailer.

At the very least, it will likely beat World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion to market, as that currently has no release window announced. It will add a new Dracthyr race and Evoker class, along with customizable dragon mounts, whenever it arrives.