Dying Light 2 Stay Human has sold over 5 million units

Dying Light 2 Stay Human launched in early February to a huge range of bugs, which have been addressed over time. Luckily for Techland, launch issues haven’t had much of an impact on its sales. Recent figures indicate that Dying Light 2 is on track to surpass the original title.

According to a press release, Techland unveiled that Dying Light 2 has sold 5 million copies as of February 28. With the title releasing on February 3, it took a little over three weeks to achieve this milestone. Now that we’re two months out from these official figures, there’s no telling how many more units have been sold since then.

Techland also shared an update regarding its predecessor. The lifetime sales for the original Dying Light have reached the 20 million mark. Considering the first game took over a month just to reach 3 million players, Dying Light 2 might end up overtaking its predecessor’s lifetime sales at some point.

While that isn’t a guarantee, the launch month paints a very positive light for the parkour zombie action game. Additionally, Techland had previously announced plans to support Dying Light 2 for at least five years. As long as Techland follows through on this promise, which it accomplished with the original title, Dying Light 2 is in a healthy position to outsell Dying Light.