Dying Light 2 Stay Human update 1.3.0 adds New Game Plus, new Mutated, and quest fixes — full patch notes

We knew that Dying Light 2 Stay Human would be adding New Game Plus this week, and now it’s here. With over 5 million units sold, the game probably has a lot of players ready for round two.

Once you download the update, you’ll be able to replay the game “with revitalized mechanisms,” as developer Techland puts it. The patch notes promise 30 new inhibitors for upgrades, new parkour objectives, different enemy scaling and locations, higher-level encounters, and a new weapon tier. Altogether, those sound like great ways to spice up a second playthrough. There’s also a totally new quest called Something Big Has Been Here, which adds a new Goon enemy no matter which playthrough you’re on.

New Game Plus is the highlight of update 1.3.0, but it isn’t the only addition. Techland has also made changes to co-op in terms of quality and stability. The same goes for quests and general gameplay, which got important tweaks “and numerous additional bug fixes and quality improvements,” as the notes put it. In other words, what’s listed in the patch notes below isn’t totally complete, but it’s everything that Techland updated by name.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Update 1.3.0 Patch Notes

New Game+

After finishing it once, the game can be replayed again, only this time with modified game parameters in place to encourage a second playthrough by the implementation of a unique system and experience. The player can now go through the story with revitalized mechanisms. These include new enemy behaviors, more difficult encounters, new objects within the world, namely the newly added inhibitors, and many more changes that will significantly alter the gameplay style and allow the player to develop their character further. All of this is only available in New Game+! 30 new inhibitors New platinum objectives for parkour challenges Updated distribution of the enemies (f.e. Volatiles and Banshee spawn during the night, a wider variety of enemy pools in encounters) A new legendary weapon tier added Gold encounters added Enemy difficulty scales with the player level



Co-op Updates

Fixed connection and stability issues in co-op Fixed connection issues with the players who are further advanced in the story Improved game performance in co-op

Co-op story blocks Fixed an issue that caused blocked progression in a single player game mode after a co-op session Fixed few remaining death loops in co-op Fixed an issue with a missing NPC during the Missing People quest in a co-op session

Co-op quality Improved weapon visualization in online menu and inventory Improved handling of challenges requirements in co-op Fixed random bandit respawns while players are still in the bandit camp Fixed issues with the player being unable to access inventory or map after dying several times in co-op Fixed blocked story progression with „enemies nearby” notification Fixed rare issue when a player can’t move after a revive Fixes for far away peer respawn from the host and respawning in geometry Fixed AI jitter in random cases Improved various animations in co-op – f.e. crouching, throwing, using the bow, and more Fixed sound duplication in co-op Fixed rare cases of unresponsive quest radio dialog in co-op, causing story blocks Fixed the display of incorrect icons on the map after a co-op party Fixed “call for help” when the player is being summoned during a gather in co-op Fixed black screens in certain situations that could cause progression blockers during co-op progression Fixed unnecessary “skill requirement” text-glitch in the description of a challenge in a co-op session Updated the time of tutorial windows to 30 seconds during the co-op sessions Fixed a bug that allows player to have multiple story quests active



Content Update

Mutated Infected – New quest added Something Big Has Been Here, which included special elemental Goon variants

Gameplay Updates

Enemies with bows are less annoying — decreased damage output

Completed achievements are correctly awarded upon completion. This works for the achievements that were obtained before the update as well

Fixed a bug that was causing Howlers and Screamers to become invulnerable to damage

Fixed a possibility to fast travel between map regions after completing various quests

Fixed a random AI bug of Human encounters

Fixed infected invulnerability to arrows

Fixed missing rewards after Bandit encounters

Fixed the Virals patrol movement in GRE facilities

Grappling Hook. Tweaked pull limitations, longer swings will reset the vertical pull values; pulls will have a bigger first value

Quest Updates

Fixed a bug related to wall-clipping during the Let’s Waltz quest

Fixed a bug of the player getting stuck after using an inhibitor, or opening inventory after obtaining inhibitor in the Markers of Plague quest

Fixed the map display bug in The Only Way Out quest

Fixed the disappearance of Hakon in the Into The Darkness quest after playing in co-op

Fixed Sophie’s inaccessible position in The Raid quest

UI/UX Updates

Added FOV slider on PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X

Improved UI textures optimization

Fixed issues related to switching between keyboard and controller

Fixed inhibitor pop-up message in Markers of Plague quest

Fixed quest display in journal

Fixed tutorial window display

Fixed weapon durability display, quest tracking, and inventory management on ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo second display

Aiden should no longer T-pose in the main menu

Fixed crashes related to launching the game in 5760×1080 resolution

Fixed display of incorrect numbers on Immunity Bar

Minor changes to PC key bindings

Technical Updates

Improved game stability

Several crash sources fixed

Improved the stability of frame rate in various places on the map

Fixed multiple bugs that allowed players to see and fall outside map texture

Fixed occasional texture glitches in various places on the map

Fixed various audio glitches

…and numerous additional bug fixes and quality improvements.