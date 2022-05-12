Dying Light 2 story DLC delayed to September

Dying Light 2 Stay Human has enjoyed great success, selling over 5 million units since its launch back in February. Many of those 5 million players have been waiting for the game’s story DLC, but they’ll be waiting a bit longer now, unfortunately.

Originally, Dying Light 2’s story DLC was planned to release this summer, but according to a new press release, developer Techland “now targets September” for launch. In a collective statement from the development team, the studio apologized for the delay and explained the reason behind it, in an effort “to be as open and as honest with you as possible.” While it’s not a particularly profound reason, it is a common one. “We want the first major story DLC to meet your expectations by giving it the absolute highest level of polish,” the statement reads. Polish is a generic reason for a delay, but a valid one nonetheless. “We apologize for the delay,” it continued, “but we firmly believe that our community, fans, and gamers deserve to receive some truly unforgettable experiences.”

The story DLC might have been pushed back, but this summer will still see the release of new Dying Light 2 content. The same press release promises a new chapter, titled “In the Footsteps of a Nightrunner,” which is slated for June. That will bring new “content and events,” as well as a photo mode, which fans of the game have been anticipating for some time now.

As Techland touts in the press release, it has been supporting Dying Light 2 with new features and patches since launch. Most recently, its 1.3.0 update added New Game Plus, new Mutated Infected, and more. New Game Plus allows players to replay the parkour zombie game with new objectives, different enemy placement, higher-tier loot, and 30 additional Inhibitors to boost stats and combat the virus.