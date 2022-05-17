Dying Light developer is working on an open world fantasy RPG, shows off concept art

Coming off the heels of the mostly successful Dying Light 2, Polish developer Techland is set to take a radical shift in direction. Whereas the studio has mostly kept its feet firmly planted in traditional post apocalyptic zombie fiction, Techland is ready to delve into the realm of fantasy role playing games.

Revealed through today’s press release, the studio’s next project promises to be a triple-A open world action RPG. According to Techland CEO Pawel Marchewka, the team aims to use this new setting to craft a proper next-generation experience, indicating an Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC only release. Marchewka states that the title will be “fueled by the skills and experience we have gained as a team over the years, infused with new ideas, passion, and creativity.”

Actual information about the new game has not been shared outside of its genre, setting, and one piece of concept art, which shows a character overlooking a lush landscape filled with foliage, roaring waterfalls, and destroyed temples. The team is currently hiring for the upcoming fantasy role playing title, with the press release name dropping a few noteworthy recent additions.

Most recently, Karolina Stachyra and Arkadiusz Borowik have joined Techland to work on the untitled project. Stachyra served as the narrative director on The Witcher 2 and The Witcher 3, with Borowik acting as narrative lead on both titles.

These aren’t the only names consumers might want to keep an eye on. In the past few months, developers such as David McClure and Kevin Quaid have also joined Techland with the hopes of fulfilling the team’s ambitions. McClure was lead game designer on the critically acclaimed Deathloop, meanwhile Quaid worked as a lead animator for Horizon Zero Dawn and its expansion.

This new project will not take away from Dying Light 2’s post-launch support. Despite the upcoming story DLC’s delay, Techland is still planning to keep the game updated for at least five years, just as it did with the original.