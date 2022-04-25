Elden Ring Berserk influence comes full circle with Guts boss fight mod

FromSoftware’s Soulsborne series pulls from plenty of sources, and Kentaro Miura’s Berserk has been one of the strongest influences from day one. Elden Ring already has Colossal Greatswords that nod to the beloved manga series, but thanks to a new mod, Berserk has come full circle.

Soulsborne YouTuber Garden of Eyes, in collaboration with COTA Studios, has created a boss fight against Guts, the protagonist of Berserk. Comments point out that it’s a reskinning of the Baleful Shadow fight from Ranni’s questline, but it’s impressive nonetheless. The modders incorporated dialogue and sound effects from the anime adaptation, making this an actual story event rather than a simple swapped boss battle. This is Episode 2 of Garden of Eyes’ Elden Ring multiverse project, so expect more interesting ideas down the road.

This isn’t Garden of Eyes’ first Elden Ring mod. They also created a custom Spirit Ash summon for the legendary Let Me Solo Hero. The Elden Ring player has become a perfect exemplar of the game’s community, helping struggling players to defeat Malenia, Blade of Miquella. Garden of Eyes doesn’t seem to be offering the Guts boss fight to the public yet, but the Let Me Solo Her summon is available on the modder’s Patreon.

Berserk is far from the only influence on Elden Ring of course. A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin famously helped pen the game’s rich lore, and as such, there are Game of Thrones Easter eggs to be found in The Lands Between.