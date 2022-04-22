Elden Ring is getting a fan-made Game Boy demake

Elden Ring fan content has been releasing since the game’s launch in late February — what else do you expect from a game that sold 12 million copies in a month? This new project is something quite special though.

Nintendo YouTuber Shintendo is creating an Elden Ring demake for Game Boy, converting the beautiful game into a monochrome 2D adventure. Shintendo claims the project “will work on real hardware,” so if you have access to a Game Boy, you ought to be able to play it on the classic handheld someday. The first teaser has a sample of what you can expect. It starts as the regular Elden Ring does, at the Chapel of Anticipation, before the Tarnished meets their inevitable death at the hands of a Grafted Scion. Shintendo doesn’t know how much of the full game will make it into the demake, but they are “hoping to finish [the] Limgrave area by the end of May.”

This isn’t the first demake of a Soulsborne game we’ve seen. The beloved Bloodborne PSX fan project launched for PC back in February, and it’s even playable on Steam Deck. Creator Lilith Walter is working on Bloodborne Kart now, turning the meme into a real game.

Of course, Elden Ring itself has received plenty of jokey mods too. One of our favorites replaces the Tree Sentinel’s horse with Thomas the Tank Engine.