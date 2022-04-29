Elden Ring Lord of the Frenzied Flame ending mod gives you a permanent burning head

Elden Ring has multiple endings, but one of the standouts is the Lord of the Frenzied Flame. We won’t spoil the events that occur but suffice it to say that it changes your character’s appearance. You’ll end up looking a bit like Dead Cells’ protagonist, with a burning void for your head. If you want to look like that all the time, a new PC mod has you covered.

Creator Da7mx’s “Playable Frenzy Lord” mod is available on NexusMods. Once downloaded, equip a Fingerprint Helm to make your head invisible — this is an important step — then use the Howl of Shabriri incantation. As your character rears back and fires the chaotic beams, the accompanying flaming head will stay permanently affixed. For balance’s sake, the incantation’s defense decrease is lowered to 15%, its damage increase is lowered to 20%, and the duration is set to infinite. This will allow you to walk around with the Frenzied Flame head for as long as you like. Remember that Elden Ring PC mods only work when the game is played offline.

To complete the experience, make sure you get the Frenzied Flame Seal too. If you want to dress up as other characters, there are plenty of mods for that too. You can cosplay as Mihawk from One Piece or wield Link’s legendary Master Sword and Hylian Shield.

For all the work that modders have done to Elden Ring, FromSoftware has been tweaking the game too. Most recently, update 1.04.1 was released for the game on all platforms. Notably, it fixes Malenia’s spontaneous healing glitch, bringing her back down to the intended difficulty. Defeating her is no easy task regardless.