Elden Ring players want Morgott, Tibia Mariner, other bosses buffed for more challenge

Elden Ring is a beautiful, brilliant game, but it’s also hella hard. As challenging as it can be, some players want to see it made even harder through buffed-up bosses.

Reddit user Spydaa__ posed the question in a thread, asking, “Which boss do you think deserves an adjustment/buff to make it more challenging?” They start the discussion with an attached screenshot of Morgott, the Omen King, whom you’ll face before entering the endgame areas. Morgott himself fights nearly identical to Margit, the Fell Omen, making the battle a bit trivial for some. Morgott gets some additional votes in the thread, including a suggestion of a double boss with both him and his brother Mohg, Lord of Blood.

Other suggestions include the Tibia Mariner, whom you’ll face multiple times across The Lands Between, and Lichdragon Fortissax. He’s found in the Deeproot Depths at the end of Fia’s quest. Some players even want to see the final boss buffed and split into additional fights.

What’s funny is that FromSoftware has made boss adjustments before, albeit unintentionally in some cases. General Radahn was accidentally nerfed, while Malenia enjoyed a healing glitch that let her spontaneously recover health. Both of those have since been fixed, with Radahn bumped up to full strength and Malenia brought down to her usual (extremely difficult) self. Those still looking for a greater challenge on PC can check out the Elden Ring Ascended mod, which actually does make the whole game harder.