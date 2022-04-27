Elden Ring update 1.04.1 fixes an Elden Beast bug, Malenia’s healing glitch, and more

Today developer FromSoftware released Elden Ring update 1.04.1. While it’s a much smaller update than we’re used to, it fixes a couple of the most egregious issues that players have been complaining about since update 1.04 dropped.

Update 1.04.1 improves the overall stability of Elden Ring. FromSoftware has included an apology in the official patch notes for the issues players have been experiencing. In addition, smaller bug fixes include some text corrections, a change that caused the effect of the Cerulean Hidden Tear to be revised downward instead of being increased.

A general fix in this update addressed instances when bosses were dying at unintended times. FromSoftware hasn’t elaborated on which bosses this affects, meaning it could close off avenues that speedrunners have been using or simply well known boss cheese strategies.

This update’s first major fix is for Malenia, Blade of Miquella. Her HP was not healing correctly in the online multiplayer environment, but now it will be. This is a significant issue many players have been talking about, with a few videos circulating that show the boss healing and dealing damage that can’t be blocked or dodged simultaneously. The community will undoubtedly be glad to see the fix to this boss fight.

The second big fix in update 1.04.1 is for the Elden Beast boss fight. The boss was not working correctly under certain circumstances, but it should now function as intended. This is an interesting fix because some players regard the boss fight as a disappointment, so the fix could kick it up a notch.