Elden Ring’s Flask of Crimson Tears has been turned into a cocktail

Elden Ring has plenty of crafting recipes for you to track down and cook up, but what if you’re looking for some real-life recipes instead? Enter the Flask of Crimson Tears cocktail.

Reddit user shots-by-leo shared their recipe on the popular forum, and the attached picture (seen at the top of this article) really does resemble the all-important healing flask from Elden Ring. You can find the full recipe through the link, but for quick reference, you will need water, sugar, edible roses, lemon juice, blood orange juice, gin, white luster powder, and edible gold to craft this cocktail. Some of those ingredients may be off-putting at first, but the final result does look awfully pretty. Considering how beautiful the game is, that shouldn’t be a surprise.

As for the in-game Flask of Crimson Tears, the drink is incredibly important, as it can restore both hit points and magic power depending on how you allocate it. Finding all the Golden Seeds is also important for upgrading the Sacred Flasks, as the more seeds you acquire, the more uses of the flask you’ll get. This is in addition to the single-shot Flask of Wondrous Physick, which can activate a variety of effects depending on your recipe.

Speaking of recipes, there are a few official video game cookbooks on the way. The Witcher 3 cookbook is due this October, and the Halo cookbook arrives before that in August. Hopefully, the latter has better recipes than Steve Downes’ Master Chief Chili.