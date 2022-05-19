Elden Ring’s Game of Thrones connection comes full circle with Arya Stark mod

The Game of Thrones influence is strong in Elden Ring, as it should be — A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin contributed to the world design for developer FromSoftware. Thanks to a new mod, PC players can even role-play as a key character from the HBO series and books.

Arya Stark Character Creation, as it’s called, is the work of beatlemnkyhuman, and it can be downloaded from NexusMods. Elden Ring offers plenty of character customization options already, so you might be thinking that anyone could replicate this with the in-game tools. You might be able to sculpt a face that looks like Arya Stark’s, but beatlemnkyhuman’s mod also includes her signature Winterfell garb. Taking her to Castle Sol (near the Walking Mausoleum in the Mountaintops of the Giants) will really sell the whole vibe. Expect further tweaks to this particular mod, as beatlemnkyhuman says they “still have more work to do” in the description. This is the latest of several iterations.

As always, remember that using mods in Elden Ring forces you to play the game offline. That goes for simple reskins like this too. There are plenty more like it: you can wield Cloud’s Buster Sword from Final Fantasy VII Remake, cosplay as One Piece‘s Mihawk, and even turn the Tree Sentinel’s Mount in Thomas the Tank Engine.

Don’t worry, there’s still Game of Thrones content baked into Elden Ring as is, meaning you can experience it while playing online. You can find the Grafted Blade Greatsword by conquering Castle Morne — it’s the closest Arya will get to the Iron Throne if you wield that alongside the mod.

For a while, Elden Ring players also believed the game was hiding a George R.R. Martin Easter egg in plain sight. The game’s Shardbearers all have names starting with the letter G, M, or R, the same as the author’s initials. Martin later denied this Easter egg, clarifying that the naming convention is just a coincidence.