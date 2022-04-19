Elden Ring’s new patch somehow makes the game’s hardest boss even harder

It seems someone over at FromSoftware thinks that the various Tarnished have had it too easy for too long. Perhaps it was the player who defeated her with a DDR pad, perhaps it was the popularity of Let Me Solo Her, but whatever it was, Elden Ring’s 1.04 patch appears to have given the game’s hardest boss something of an unfair advantage.

As noted by Redditor Demonboy995, the game’s most recent patch has had a presumably unforeseen consequence in the fight against Malenia, Blade of Miquella. Over the course of the battle, Malenia can restore her own health whenever she attacks the player, usually leading to a long, drawn-out fight. Since 1.04, though, it appears that she can now heal herself even if her attacks don’t make contact with the player.

For as much as the replies on Reddit enjoyed joking that this was clearly an intentional buff of Malenia, it’s most likely just a bug that found its way into the latest update. Malenia puts up one hell of a fight, but thankfully she’s an optional boss, so players can at least progress elsewhere in the game until FromSoftware patches out her nasty little trick. Or, if you’re feeling particularly masochistic, you could always try and take her down anyway.