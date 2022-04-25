Epic Games Store lists Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC release date for June

Epic Games has revealed that the PC version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will launch on June 20, the update was revealed in a post of all the biggest games coming to its platform in May and beyond. The news followup up on a previous leak via Steam API that Sony might have been looking to release the collection on July 15 but looks like plans at Sony’s PC PlayStation division have altered.

The previous PlayStation-exclusive release is a two-game remastered collection that will feature Nate and Chloe’s latest adventures with Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and the expansion Uncharted: Lost Legacy. Similar to the PS5 version released back in January, the PC version is set to feature improved visuals, framerates, and gameplay which is being developed by PC port house Iron Galaxy Studios.

The upcoming collection follows up on Sony’s past PlayStation-exclusive to PC releases which include God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and Days Gone. As of right now, the Epic Game Store still has Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection as “Coming Soon” in a listing on the PC storefront.

There is still no word on if Sony will let PC players experience the original trilogy in a PC release of Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection. Either way, it’s been an Uncharted-filled year with the release of the collection on PS5 and the PC release coming in less than two months, as well Sony Pictures released its adaptation of the PlayStation property earlier this year which raked in almost $400 million at the box office globally.