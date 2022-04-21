Evil Dead: The Game gets a new gameplay preview video featuring Bruce Campbell

Evil Dead: The Game is fast approaching its May 13 release date, and the team decided to show off some gameplay today with a new preview video. The multiplayer session featured gaming video creators including David Cage (no relation), Godzilla Mendoza, and Slash N Cast’s Riley, but arguably the main draw was a special appearance from the man himself: Bruce Campbell.

The star of the Evil Dead movies was sat in a comfy-looking armchair observing proceedings, while his son Andy Campbell took the controls as the Kandarian Demon who was hunting the small team of Survivors. Bruce’s commentary ranged from the mundane (“The blood is very red.”) to the questionably helpful (“Go out into the woods by yourself, try to win it alone.”), but Team Demon ultimately came out on top after a round of gory and chaotic action. Though perhaps that was despite Brucie’s input rather than because of it.

All participants in this particular round of the game seemed to be playing on PC, but thankfully Evil Dead: The Game will include cross-platform play when it launches next month, allowing for multiplayer carnage across PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC. Anyone wanting to live out their inner demon-fighting fantasy can even preorder the game for some extra bonus content.