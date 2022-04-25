Evil is everywhere as Diablo Immortal hits the PC in a surprise announcement

Evil will be everywhere on June 2 as Diablo Immortal will begin its Open Beta for PC. The newly-released trailer gave us an early look at what the game would include, such as classes working together, different skills and spells being used, and how the UI would look when fighting enemies.

Taking place between Diablo II and Diablo III, Diablo Immortal tells us the story of the aftermath after Archangel Tyrael destroyed the Worldstone. The trailer provided a look at how each of the six classes (Barbarian, Crusader, Monk, Demon Hunter, Necromancer, and Wizard) looked during battle and an early look at some of the skills that they could use against the swarms of enemies they were fighting.

The trailer also provided a look at a battle against an Immortal, providing more footage of how the Cycle of Strife (the PvP events between the Immortals and Shadows) would look.

One of the biggest announcements in the trailer was Diablo Immortal having cross-play for PC. This reveal is excellent news for players who want to enjoy the story on their PC without having to create a brand-new account and play their adventures separately on the mobile.

Diablo Immortal will be a free-to-play MMORPG, and you can pre-register your interest for the Open Beta now for the PC, iOS, and Android platforms.