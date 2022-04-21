F1 22 officially revealed by EA, will include Miami Grand Prix and sprint races

After another strong release for the Codemasters-developed F1 franchise in 2021, things will look slightly different for EA F1 in 2022. EA Sports and Codemasters have released the first information regarding the latest installment of the franchise, F1 22. Aside from a slightly modified name, F1 22 will feature a marquee racing track that’s new to the Formula 1 championship and new races and features in what EA is describing as “the biggest [F1] shake-up for over a decade.”

F1 22 will feature new sprint races for the first time. Sprint races, which were first utilized in the Formula 1 championship series in 2021, are events that are 100 KM in length, and pit stops are not mandatory. These races are a mad dash to the finish, and F1 fans will be able to experience these races in a virtual manner for F1 22.

Also new to F1 22 will be F1 Life. EA has stated that this mode will be a venue that will essentially act as a customizable hub. F1 Life will be where users can show off supercars and items earned through gameplay, Podium Pass, and the title’s in-game store.

F1 22 will also include the new Miami Grand Prix and an Adaptive AI system. This, per EA, will keep “less experienced players competitive throughout each race” by fine-tuning the AI to keep up with the user’s skill level. Additionally, the new game will have a refined race-day experience, and PC VR functionality via Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

F1 22 will launch worldwide on July 1. Those who pre-order and purchase the Champions Edition will receive three days of early access beginning on June 28, and a time-limited content pack inspired by the Miami Grand Prix.