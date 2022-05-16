Fall Guys is finally going free-to-play, launching on Xbox and Switch this June

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has seen serious success since its launch in 2020. For as long as the game’s been out, it’s cost folks about 20 bucks to jump in, and only PlayStation and PC players have been able to pick it up. That’s changing this summer, as the game will make its debut on Xbox consoles and Nintendo Switch. Even better, it’ll be free for everyone on every platform.

This is a big deal for both Fall Guys fans and the developers at Mediatonic. For the fans, it means new places to play with friends via crossplay — that’s where the studio work comes in. The game already supports cross-play and cross-progression between the PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 versions of the game. That will be extended to the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions as well. It’s not an easy task, but it’s certainly appreciated.

A free Legacy Pack for existing players is much appreciated too. Those who already own Fall Guys aren’t getting shortchanged by the game switching to a free-to-play model — they’re getting a bonus. The Legacy Pack includes three new costume variants for the king, the viking, and the hotdog suit looks. It also comes with the very appropriate Free Falling player title. Last and certainly not least, it includes a full season pass. Considering that passes and costumes cost additional money, the Legacy Pack more than matches the $20 buy-in that players have to pay. The pack, along with all the new free-to-play versions of Fall Guys, arrives on Tuesday, June 21, as announced by Mediatonic.

IT'S HAPPENING!



Soon you'll be able to play Fall Guys for free on ALL PLATFORMS!



See you on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and EGS on June 21!!!! pic.twitter.com/gLLzdMDD7Q — Fall Guys – BIG Announcement TODAY!!!! (@FallGuysGame) May 16, 2022

Going free-to-play is also an incentive for newcomers to open their wallets for new season passes, costumes, and crossover content, since those will continue. Fall Guys has already crossed over with the likes of PlayStation’s Astro franchise, indie darling Bugsnax, and the classic stop motion film The Nightmare Before Christmas.