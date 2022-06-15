Fallout 5 is Bethesda’s next game after The Elder Scrolls VI, Todd Howard confirms

IGN spoke with Bethesda’s Todd Howard about the Starfield gameplay footage shown during the Microsoft and Bethesda showcase as part of 2022’s Summer Game Fest. During the conversation, IGN asks what’s next for the studio when Starfield is released. Howard brings up that Elder Scrolls VI has entered pre-production and once that game is released the company will focus on Fallout 5. However, in the same IGN interview, Howard confirms that Bethesda games generally take a long while to get made.

Howard uses Starfield as an example, citing that game when into production in late 2015 and is only now planning to release this year. That would mean Starfield will have a seven-year development cycle, which is a fairly long time for a company to work on a single game. Howard recognizes that Bethesda’s games take a while to release and understands the frustration from fans, but says “I wish they came out faster, I really do, we’re trying as hard as we can, but we want them to be as best as they can be for everybody.”

The Elder Scrolls VI was first announced back in 2018 and has probably been in development long beforehand. Given Starfield’s development cycle, we shouldn’t expect Elder Scrolls VI to come out for several more years, and Fallout 5 even longer. So far the only concrete information we know about Elder Scrolls VI stems from the reveal trailer, with no major news being announced since then. For all we know, Elder Scrolls VI is still in very early development.

Fallout 76 is the last title by Bethesda and was released in 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. Fallout 76 had a very troubled launch, with many critics and fans criticizing the game as being unplayable. The game suffered from too many glitches and the constant need to be online made many people upset.