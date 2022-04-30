Fans are creating the Metroid 64 Nintendo never gave us

As many Metroid fans are aware of, the Nintendo 64 was one of the few Nintendo consoles that never received an entry into the Metroid series. After what many call one of the greatest games of all time in Super Metroid, we wouldn’t see another entry into the series until Metroid Prime and Metroid Fusion released. Of course there was Zero Mission that released on GBA, which is a fantastic remake. However, it wasn’t a new entry. With that said, it looks like some fans are trying to build what Nintendo never gave us.

As noted by Nintendo Life, the Twitter user Auto Akino shared some footage of his own Metroid 64 project he is working on. The game is being created in Unity 3d and utilizes a third-person perspective similar to Metroid: Other M. Samus is able to jump, shoot in all directions, lock onto enemies, and is seen running around in some purple caves. You can take a look in the video below.

From what is shown in the video, the project looks like it would be a whole lot of fun. There is just something about blocky video games from the Nintendo 64 era that can really tug on those nostalgic heart strings. However, Nintendo has had a pretty strict history with fan titles like these. Especially with Metroid titles.

Probably the most well known fan made Metroid title AM2R was taken down by Nintendo. The game was a remake of Metroid 2, which Nintendo ended making themselves. If we had to bet, as cool as this project is, if it gains enough traction Nintendo will come crashing down on it.