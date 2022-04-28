River City Saga: Three Kingdoms announced, adds a feudal era twist and aesthetic to the beat-em-up series

Publisher Arc System Works and developer APlus Games have announced River City Saga: Three Kingdoms, and it will release on PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on July 21. The game will include the RPG-like features the series is known for and is another approach to 1991’s Downtown Special: River City Historical Drama, but it takes place in a different era.

The upcoming beat-em-up adventure is set to be the series’ historical take on China’s Three Kingdoms period as the River City characters are cast into the familiar story in several roles. Players will be inserted into the shoes of Guan Yu, who is basically Kunio from the 1991 classic as you make your way through the Han dynasty locale and run into familiar-looking generals, tacticians, and more.

While the game does take place in a serious time, River City Saga: Three Kingdoms doesn’t shy away from the series’ comedic roots. The game features both a solo story experience and a mode for up to four players in either local or online co-op — players will work together as they complete 10 stages while taking on tough bosses.

The style of play is familiar territory for veterans of the series and features interconnected areas from a massive game world as you make your way through enemies in the classic beat-em-up style. Additionally, players will be able to go shopping in the game’s cities and villages, and you can go sightseeing while exploring everything River City Saga: Three Kingdoms has to offer.