FIFA 22: Latest Bundesliga TOTS leaks include Robert Lewandowski and two other budding stars

The FIFA 22 Premier League Team of the Season is in full swing, but the promo will end come this Friday. Per the schedule, the Bundesliga TOTS is up next, and it will be a big one. At least based off of the early leaks we know about the promo thus far, as several names that are expected to get cards have already been uncovered.

Per FUT dataminer/leaker FutSherriff, we already know a few of the Bundesliga Team of the Season items that will drop, when the promo itself starts this coming Friday. And according to the early leaks, the event will be dominated by the marquee clubs, to not much surprise.

Dortmund will see a number of its young stars be featured in the Bundesliga TOTS. Midfielder Jude Bellingham is slated to get a 96 OVR player item, one that should link well with some of the English natives that have already dropped thus far.

Then there’s Erling Haaland, who is expected to receive a 95 OVR card with 98 Shooting. It might also be the last upgraded card that Haaland receives while at Dortmund, as the Norwegian striker will be heading to his father’s old stomping grounds in Manchester City next season.

Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich will also be heavily represented in the TOTS. Star striker Robert Lewandowski torched opposing teams once again in 2021-22, and will receive a much-deserved upgrade. We should note that this card will be heavily boosted in the Pace category, at least compared to Lewandowski’s base card.

🚨Lewandowski 🇵🇱 is coming in Bundesliga TOTS✅



Expected STATS🥤



Also got told about ⭐️5 WF 🧐🔥@Criminal__x |#fifa22 pic.twitter.com/HXwz2mWlBk — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) May 10, 2022

Arguably though, the most coveted card from this event might be the TOTS Alphonso Davies card that is expected to drop. Davies missed a good chunk of the season due to a bout of myocarditis, but still had a strong 2021-22. The Canadian sensation always has good Pace, and this card will be no different.

🚨 Davies 🇨🇦 is coming in Bundesliga TOTS✅



And I got told he will have 5⭐️ Skill Moves👀



Expected stats🔥🥤👇🏼@Criminal__x |#fifa22 pic.twitter.com/IDO4YVhvkQ — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) May 10, 2022

The FIFA 22 Bundesliga TOTS will begin on May 13.