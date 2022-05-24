FIFA 22: New FUT leaks reveal marquee names that will be part of Ligue 1 TOTS event

There are just three more weeks in the FIFA 22 Team of the Season (TOTS), with two more major football leagues left in the promo. The Ligue 1, the top association in France, will be honored in FIFA Ultimate Team this coming Friday, with new TOTS items that are headed to the game. And, much like previous weeks in this event, leaks have already begun to shine a light on the new cards.

Thanks to prominent FUT leaker @FutSheriff, we now seem to have a good idea of which cards will be headed into FUT come May 27. The new set of cards will feature many of the Ligue 1’s top stars, but one notable name that appears to not be a part is PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. FC Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont, who received three Team of the Week cards over the past year, will reportedly be the main netminder available in the Ligue 1 TOTS promo.

🚨 Lafont 🇫🇷 will be the LIGUE 1 TOTS GK✅



Stats are prediction 🫡



No Donnarumma?🥹@Criminal__x | #fifa22 pic.twitter.com/iINZMSQeZj — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) May 24, 2022

Marseille will be well-represented in this Team of the Season, as star attacker Dimitri Payet, midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, and young stud defender William Saliba will also be a part of the Team of the Season.

The midfield meta may also see a shakeup, thanks to this promo. AS Monaco midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni and RC Lens Seko Fofana, who received two Team of the Week cards and one Player of the Month item, will also be a part of the Ligue 1 Team of the Season event.

I hope you are ready to change your midfielders..



🚨Fofana and Tchouaméni expected stats 🔥



TOTS LIGUE 1 ✅@Criminal__x | #FIFA22 pic.twitter.com/PCB48248Sp — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) May 24, 2022

And to no one’s surprise, the powerhouse of the Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain, will be heavily represented. Nuno Mendes, Marquinhos, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and the newly re-signed Kylian Mbappe will all have upgraded player items in FUT.

Here’s a full look at the main FUT cards that will be available in packs come Friday, per @FutSheriff:

The Ligue 1 Team of the Season event in FIFA 22 will begin on May 27.