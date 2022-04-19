Final Fantasy XIV’s most impactful change in Patch 6.1 is actually a simple check mark

There is a plethora of items to collect in Final Fantasy XIV. Rewards come in the form of minions, mounts, and orchestration rolls among many others. Keeping track of all of these items is a daunting task as the sheer number has risen quite a bit over the years. Players have had to manually open their various collection tabs to verify if they own an item that drops from a boss or is posted on the market board since A Realm Reborn launched, but this has finally been addressed in Patch 6.1. Items that register a reward will now display a simple check mark in the corner of its tooltip for the player to instantly know if their current character has unlocked the reward already.

This extremely important quality-of-life change also comes with new categories on the market board to search for items that register a reward. This includes things like mount whistles, new hairstyles, Chocobo bardings, and more. When browsing the market board or viewing the loot drops from bosses, players no longer have to check if they currently own the reward and can now simply look at the check mark and make their decision accordingly. This is a breath of fresh air as it will also lower the chances of someone rolling need on a collection item that they already own. Orchestration rolls in particular were extremely hard to verify before this change as they often had a different name entirely from the song that they unlock.