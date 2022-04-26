Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.11 adds Dragonsong’s Reprise Ultimate raid and PvE/PvP job adjustments

Final Fantasy XIV’s Newfound Adventure patch is still relatively recent, but a lot of the additional content is still releasing in the coming weeks. In order to let players ease into the insane amount of new things to do when a new major patch launches, certain features are usually staggered over the course of a month.

This also allows Square Enix to address issues with class balance in unison with the additional content patches. Patch 6.11 finally gives players the chance to take on the highly anticipated Dragonsong’s Reprise Ultimate raid while also bringing a plethora of job adjustments for both PvE and PvP.

The Dragonsong’s Reprise Ultimate raid is the pinnacle of challenge for Final Fantasy XIV players. Ultimate raids bring back bosses from previous expansions and make them exceptionally more challenging. This new set of bosses comes from the Heavensward expansion. The endurance required to defeat all of these bosses as a gauntlet without failing is something only the most dedicated players can withstand. Triumphing over the raid will reward players with shiny thematic weapons and bragging rights.

In addition to the new Ultimate raid, several job adjustments have been made to address outlying performance issues. Gunbreakers, Samurais, and Machinists have all received potency buffs for PvE while Dragoons no longer have to worry about unintentionally executing Mirage Dive after jumps. PvP has seen several nerfs to overperforming jobs like Warrior and White Mage. Potency increases have also been given to the jobs that haven’t had as much of an impact in matches.