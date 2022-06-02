Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes demo leaked on Nintendo’s own website

Nintendo has yet to formally announce anything, but it looks like Fire Emblem fans will soon get to try out a demo for the upcoming spin-off Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. At least according to Nintendo’s own website.

The game’s page on the Nintendo store has an option to download a demo, but clicking on it only brings up an error message, suggesting that the link has been posted too early. There’s no mention of it on the Nintendo Switch eShop either so what exactly the demo entails is a mystery for now.

Although we wouldn’t be surprised if it turns out similarly to the demo made for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. In the run up to that game’s launch, Nintendo released a demo that covered the first chapter. What’s more, playing it unlocked an extra weapon and progress made could be transferred to the full version.

We can’t imagine you’d need to wait much longer for an official announcement by Nintendo either, since Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is scheduled to release in less than a month on June 24. As a reminder, it’s not a sequel to Fire Emblem: Three Houses, but a new story set in the same universe.

Trailers have revealed that every character from the Black Eagles, Blue Lions, and Golden Deer houses will be playable, as well as a new protagonist called Shez. Interestingly, Byleth (the protagonist of Three Houses) looks set to be a main antagonist, but they’ll likely be made playable at some point.