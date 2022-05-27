Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes trailer has fans swooning over Leicester Alliance glow-ups

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes takes the Three Houses characters and throws them into massive Musou battles — the same treatment that Zelda games got with Hyrule Warriors. Fire Emblem fans have been pouring over every new trailer, getting equally as excited for new lead protagonist Shez as they are for returning characters like Mercedes.

Each of the beloved houses has received its own trailer since the game was announced. First, we saw the Blue Lions of the Kingdom of Faerghus, led by Prince Dimitri. Then we saw the Black Eagles, led by Edelgard of the Adrestrian Empire. Last but certainly not least, we have the Golden Deer of the Leicester Alliance, led by Claude. The new trailer showcases him, along with classmates Hilda, Raphael, Lysithea, Lorenz, Ignatz, Marianne, and Leone. Have a look:

Did Ignatz stand out to you? You’re not alone. The trailer thread on gaming forum ResetEra has plenty of others swooning over the lad’s “glow up.” Fire Emblem: Three Houses has a time skip, resulting in grown-up versions of the students in the latter portion of the game. Three Hopes is set during that same period, but its aged-up character designs differ. Ignatz is called out in particular, thanks to a better haircut. Furthermore, his archery skills have a painter’s aesthetic, splashing oils and acrylics around with every arrow he fires — a nice nod to his favorite hobby. Marianne’s redesign is also named a favorite, and the same goes for Leonie. In Three Houses, her hair grew long during the time skip, but she retains a short bob here.

The list of playable characters in Three Hopes is quite long, considering there are three houses’ worth of characters you can control. You’ll be able to try them all out when Fire Emblem: Three Hopes releases on Friday, June 24. It’s a Nintendo Switch exclusive, as you’d expect.