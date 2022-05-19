First Arma Reforger update implements multiple fixes but fails to mention server joining issue

Bohemia Interactive has today announced that it will be taking Arma Reforger offline temporarily while it updates the game to fix several bugs and glitches that players have discovered on both Xbox and PC. However, the most egregious issue isn’t touched on in the patch notes, meaning joining matches is likely to still be problematic.

Today’s update will mainly improve quality of life features in Arma Reforger. For example, on Xbox, the third-person camera won’t clip into objects anymore, and players shouldn’t be kicked from a match when objects spawn into view. Game Master mode is also getting a pathfinding update for AI soldiers so that player-created maps will work better.

The PC patch notes are slightly more extensive, detailing a few crash fixes for unforeseen actions, such as backpacks being stored within backpacks, the respawn selection menu, missing main menu music, and an issue affecting Bohemia Interactive accounts.

These patch notes don’t address the “Server Error, connection has failed” error or any similar issue related to joining matches. The most common complaint about Arma Reforger within the community boils down to being unable to join matches or being kicked out of them within a few minutes. While the latter may be fixed with today’s update, there’s nothing about joining matches in the patch notes, leading us to believe that this is a larger issue and requires more time for Bohemia Interactive to find a fix.

Arma Reforger is the latest entry to the Arma series and has been mostly well received by fans. The military simulation sandbox gameplay may be unfamiliar to newcomers, but the community is already starting to come together to welcome new players and share stories of working together to win a match or do something that you could only ever do in an Arma game, such as accidentally blow up a truckload of troops and send the vehicle flying into the sky.