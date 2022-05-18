First NBA 2K23 news to come in July, game to become partner for NBA Summer League

This coming Friday, 2K and the NBA 2K development team will release Season 7 of NBA 2K22. The new season, much like others, will feature new content for MyTeam, as well as The City and The Neighborhood. Still, it’s not too early to look ahead, and not just for Season 7. Thanks to a tweet from the NBA 2K social team, we now know when to expect information on the title’s next installment: NBA 2K23.

Today, NBA and 2K Sports confirmed via Twitter that the NBA Summer League, which takes place shortly after the NBA Draft and showcases the league’s upcoming rookies and youngsters, will be back for another year. This year, though, the league will go by a new name.

For 2022, the circuit, which features all 30 NBA teams, will be known as the NBA 2K23 Summer League. This is thanks to a new partnership deal between the gaming franchise and the association.

This year, NBA Summer League will be called #NBA2K23SummerLeague to mark our partnership with the @NBA 🙌



Look out for official news on 2K23 in July

In that same tweet, the league and NBA 2K confirmed that the first official information regarding NBA 2K23 will be released in July. That month has traditionally been the period where 2K releases the first information on its yearly release for some time now. Last year on July 14, 2K Sports revealed the cover for NBA 2K22 and confirmed that it would be hitting old and current-gen consoles two months later in September. In 2020, 2K released the covers for the old and current-gen games in early July.

2K did not specify when in July it will release the first information on NBA 2K23. When the announcement does take place, it’s almost a sure bet that it will include a release date, editions, and console information, as well as who will be on the cover of 2K23. NBA 2K22 features Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic on the cover. He could make it back-to-back years with the Mavs making a deep playoff run, though 2K may choose to go with someone like back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic or a young star blazing through the league in Ja Morant.