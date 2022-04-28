Former DreamWorks animator announces beautiful open world game Aka

The video game industry is known for its big explosions from Uncharted and array of rifles on offer in Call of Duty, but Aka is promising something different. A former DreamWorks animator calling themselves Cosmic Gatto has revealed their game Aka, a stunning game with a painterly style and a retired panda enjoying their calm environment on a small island.

Releasing on the Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam) sometime in the fourth quarter of 2022, Aka will give players a stunning adventure. It has a retired red panda soldier finding his ghosts, so he can gain some closure on previous events. It will have an open world to explore, and you’ll also be crafting and farming among the small island landscape (and potentially other regions) that surrounds the main protagonist.

Aka is so chill that some of the activities in the game include sleeping, looking at clouds, and swimming among many mini-games along the way.

The developer of the game used to work at the studio that has brought us Shrek, How To Train Your Dragon, Kung Fu Panda, The Boss Baby, and most recently, The Bad Guys, which was released this week. As you can see from the art style of Aka, their past experience shines in the game’s cute and whimsy art style. Cosmic Gatto has also won 1st place at the Github Game Jam with a game called A Trip to the Moon.

You can currently add Aka to your Steam wishlist. The developer has promised updates on the platform as Aka throughout the process.