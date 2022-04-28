Former Nintendo head Reggie Fils-Aime says he supports blockchain technology

NFTs and blockchain technology have continuously been looked down upon by many people inside the industry, but ex-Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime thinks there is some promise when it comes to supporting players.

In an interview at SXSW, Fils-Aime shared his thoughts on blockchain and how if it were to be implemented then it should focus on the player being able to monetize their creations. “I’m a believer in blockchain, I think it’s a really compelling technology, said Fils-Aime. He continued, “I’m also a believer in the concept of ‘play to own’ within video games. And I say this as a player where I may have invested 50 hours in a game, 100 hours in a game, and there are some games I’ve invested 300 hours in. When I’m ready to move on to something else, wouldn’t it be great to monetize what I’ve built?”

Keeping in mind the bad stigma that the industry has around blockchain technology, it is worth noting that Fils-Aime believes it could be useful in the right situation. “Now I say that in the context of ‘it needs to make sense for the player,'” Fils-Aime explained. “It can’t just be an approach by the developer that it’s interesting or it’s a way for them as a development entity to make more money. In the end, it’s got to be good for the player, but I see an opportunity.”

Fils-Aime is on the verge of launching his autobiography Disrupting the Game, which will detail his upbringing in New York, his experiences in life, and how he ended up becoming the President of Nintendo of America. Disrupting the Game releases on May 3.