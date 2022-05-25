Forspoken rated by PEGI, quelling fans fearing another delay

According to the team at Square Enix, Forspoken is currently in the polishing phase — a process that caused the game to be delayed to October. That’s only a few months away, but we still really haven’t seen much of the game at this point. That led some anticipating fans to believe another delay was coming, but that seems a lot less likely now that the game has been rated in Europe by PEGI.

The PEGI 18 rating is listed on the organization’s website (as spotted by ResetEra forum user modiz). The mature label shouldn’t come as a surprise, nor should the fact that part of the rating is due to foul language and violence. One aspect of the game’s mature themes requires both a spoiler and a suicide content warning, so skip past the image below if you want to avoid that. According to PEGI’s write-up, one character steps over a ledge after questioning her place in the world before being “saved by a mystical presence.” That character is later goaded by a villain for doing such a thing. Forspoken will apparently deal with some important, but dark themes.

Image via Luminous Productions

Beyond the mature content, the PEGI rating also mentions in-game purchases, but those shouldn’t come as a surprise either. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes DLC, which PEGI’s wording suggests will be purchasable a la carte. “This game offers players the opportunity to purchase in-game items in the form of downloadable content packs,” the rating reads.

As for the narrative content of Forspoken, we recently learned some new details about the game’s heroes and villains. Tanta Prav (pictured above) uses water magic while battling protagonist Frey and her magical talking bracelet Cuff. The most recent trailer also showcased dragons, harpies, new weapons, and more.

Forspoken’s release date is October 11 on PlayStation 5 and PC, and that feels more secure now that the game has been rated. It will be among the first PC games to support DirectStorage, and it’s intended to be a showcase game for AMD FSR 2.0 supersampling.