Fortnite CEO denounces cryptocurrency as a scam

Chances are you may have seen something called Fortnite Token being advertised on Twitter. It’s basically a new form of cryptocurrency or NFT associated with Epic Games’ battle royale. Except it isn’t. It has nothing to do with Fortnite as Epic Games’ own CEO Tim Sweeney has had to explain on Twitter.

While the Fortnite Tokens and associated website have been up for at least a week or so, Sweeney appears to have only recently discovered it and confronted it on Twitter, bluntly calling it a scam. The account responded to issue a defense, calling Fortnite Tokens “a fair-launch, community-driven, Fortnite game fans-created cryptocurrency project.”

As Sweeney points out, the project is still guilty of copyright infringement since it’s using official Fortnite imagery and the name to market it. In a separate post, Sweeney spread awareness of the project and assured everyone that it has no association with Fortnite. He added that Epic Games’ lawyers are now involved, so the Fortnite Tokens project is running on borrowed time.

“There isn’t a Fortnite cryptocurrency. The Twitter accounts promoting such a thing are a scam. Epic’s lawyers are on it. Also, shame on the cryptocurrency marketplaces that enable this kind of thing,” wrote Sweeney.

Despite Sweeney’s stance, this doesn’t necessarily mean Epic Games won’t end up incorporating official cryptocurrency or NFTs into Fortnite in the future. After all, Sweeney’s only complaint is that the tokens are being falsely advertised as official products. Despite their widespread unpopularity, there is still a market for crypto and NFTS. Epic Games already allows NFT-related projects onto its Epic Games Store, such as the Wild West-themed battle royale Grit.