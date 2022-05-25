Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass reportedly leaks, includes Darth Vader and Indiana Jones

Fortnite leaks find their way onto the internet all the time, but that’s all the more reason to take each one with a new grain of salt. Most recently, an image of the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass has been circulating, and while there are doubts from some fans about its veracity, what it promises still sounds exciting.

Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR (who’s actually partnered with Epic Games as a content creator) shared the Battle Pass picture on Twitter, claiming it was posted on 4chan. “The chance of it being fake is extremely low,” they proclaim. Despite that, there are several replies doubting the validity of the image; others are quite hyped for the promised content. The image shows Darth Vader, the titular Indiana Jones, and even a Mecha Team Leader helmet.

This was posted on 4chan last night, the chance of it being fake is EXTREMELY low. pic.twitter.com/CcTMkuELpM — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 25, 2022

The return of Mecha Team Leader has been teased by Epic itself, but this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Vader either. Darth Vader, Doom, and Family Guy were all hinted at during an Unreal Engine 5 promotional video, so Fortnite fans have been anticipating the Sith Master, Doom Guy, and Peter Griffin for a while now. @ShiinaBR has built a solid reputation for leaks at this point: they were right about datamined Spider-Man: New Way Home cosmetics, a Wu-Tang Clan costume collaboration, and the return of lightsabers. Regardless, you should never take any leak as gospel until official announcements are made. You won’t have to wait long: the Chapter 3 Season 3 start date is most likely next Saturday, June 4. A Pac-Man crossover is happening the same week as part of the classic arcade game’s 42nd anniversary.

While you wait for Darth Vader to potentially enter the battle royale in Fortnite, there are plenty of other places to play as him. You can unlock Darth Vader in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and you can also craft him in Little Alchemy 2 using a combination of the game’s Force Knight and lava.