Fortnite gets another Spider-Man character: The Prowler

Fortnite is no stranger to Spider-Man content. Spidey himself is in the game, as is his lady Mary Jane Watson. The latest web-slinging character to enter the fray is The Prowler.

The “world class criminal,” as the Fortnite blog calls him, is now unlockable as part of the Chapter 3 Season 2 battle pass. The Prowler was first introduced in 1969, but his most famous incarnation is from the Ultimate Spider-Man run, where his true identity is Aaron Davis, uncle to Miles Morales. His most recent major appearance before Fortnite was in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.

Now that he’s in Fortnite, you can complete a series of challenges to unlock his purple-and-green costume, emote, pickaxe, glider, wrap, emoticon, spray, banner, and loading screen — basically everything you’d expect in a bundle. If you’re a battle pass owner, we can show you how to get the Prowler skin for yourself. We also have a rundown of all Prowler quests to unlock the rest of those goodies. Those quests will run through the remainder of the season.

The IO conflict is still popping off on the island, so there are more quests to complete beyond the Prowler challenges. If you’re looking to check those off too, we can show you where to recover a data drive and where to plant wiretaps.